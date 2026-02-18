Two women in Lviv region diagnosed with tropical malaria after vacationing in Zanzibar

Two women in the Lviv region, who returned after a vacation on the island of Zanzibar, were diagnosed with tropical malaria. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to UNN.

Two women, aged 40 and 45, fell ill. They were in Tanzania (Zanzibar island) from 19.01.2026 to 29.01.2026. They did not undergo malaria chemoprophylaxis before the trip, although they were vaccinated against yellow fever. During their stay, they reported numerous mosquito bites - the report says.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on February 7-8, the women developed the first symptoms: general weakness, muscle and joint pain (back, limbs). Subsequently, there was an increase in body temperature to 38.7°C, shortness of breath, and nausea.

On February 12, one of the patients noted the appearance of jaundice and a decrease in temperature, after which both sought medical help.

According to the results of blood sample analysis, ... in both cases, the presence of Plasmodium falciparum with a high level of parasitemia (++++) of grade I was laboratory confirmed - added the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of February 16, the patients were undergoing inpatient treatment at the Lviv Regional Infectious Clinical Hospital with a diagnosis of "Tropical Malaria." Their general condition improved.

Scientists have created a new antimalarial drug with over 97% efficacy

Recall

Malaria is a dangerous parasitic disease transmitted through the bites of Anopheles mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organization, there is a risk of infection in 87 countries worldwide, mainly in Africa, South Asia, and America.

Symptoms of malaria can begin with:

– general malaise, lethargy, headache;

– muscle, joint, and lower back pain, dry mouth;

– periodic fever;

– nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough; – disorders of the nervous and other body systems.

In severe cases, malaria can be fatal.

Remember the ABCD rule:

A — Awareness: be aware of the risks;

B — Bites: protect yourself from mosquito bites;

C — Compliance: adhere to the medication regimen;

D — Diagnosis: seek medical attention immediately if you have a fever during or after travel.

Before traveling to countries with a risk of malaria, be sure to consult your doctor about chemoprophylaxis.

Malaria chemoprophylaxis:

– begins 1–2 weeks before traveling to an endemic area;

– continues throughout the stay;

– continues for 4–6 weeks after returning.

The drug and regimen are determined only by a doctor — taking into account the country of stay, the type of pathogen, and the possible level of resistance.

Malaria treatment must begin within the first 24 hours of symptom onset — this saves lives.

Malaria can be prevented, and the disease can be cured with timely medical attention.