Two minibuses and a truck collided in Kyiv: four children injured

A triple road accident occurred in Kyiv in the Sviatoshynskyi district, in which four children were injured, the GUNP in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The collision of three vehicles occurred today at about 14:20 on Beresteyskyi Avenue. "As law enforcement officers established, the driver of a Renault Master did not keep a safe distance and collided with another minibus, which crashed into a truck trailer from the impact," the message reads.

"As a result of the accident, four children, passengers of the Renault minibus aged 7 to 15, sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized," the police said.

The culprit of the accident, according to the police, "was preliminarily sober."

An investigative task force of the capital's main department and patrol police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the details of the road accident.

The Kyiv Patrol Police reported that "due to an accident on Beresteyskyi Avenue, traffic is difficult in the direction of leaving the city of Kyiv."