Two Tu-22M3 bombers heading to Crimea across the Black Sea

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129047 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220779 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165004 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160048 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145951 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210498 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112708 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197669 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105240 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 97547 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109040 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105914 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 86322 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 75143 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220779 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197669 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211629 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Two Tu-22M3 bombers heading to Crimea across the Black Sea

Two Tu-22M3 bombers heading to Crimea across the Black Sea

 • 72521 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that two Tu-22M3s are flying westward across the Black Sea in the direction of Crimea. An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.

Two Tu-22M3s are moving across the Black Sea on a westerly course toward Crimea.  This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Recall

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.

Two MiG-31Ks take off from Savasleyka airfield - Ukrainian Air Force04.09.24, 05:42 • 26671 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv

Contact us about advertising