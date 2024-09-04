Two Tu-22M3 bombers heading to Crimea across the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that two Tu-22M3s are flying westward across the Black Sea in the direction of Crimea. An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.
