Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
06:00 AM • 3164 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14339 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 33251 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 81790 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152788 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 74239 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140308 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 64051 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
May 20, 05:58 AM • 211335 views

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211335 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts
May 19, 07:07 PM • 98776 views

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98776 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion
May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known
May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR
May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump
01:23 AM • 13442 views

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 14339 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89424 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152788 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140308 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211335 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show
May 20, 07:01 AM • 124665 views

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124665 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad
May 19, 02:25 PM • 90608 views

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90608 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum
May 19, 02:09 PM • 85921 views

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85921 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks
May 19, 10:11 AM • 168239 views

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168239 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169862 views
Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Over the past day, 164 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky, and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 70 air strikes and carried out more than 5,000 shellings.

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

About two-thirds of the 164 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 21, showing a map of hostilities for May 10, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 116 KABs. In addition, he carried out 5,174 shellings, including 149 from rocket launcher systems, and used about 3,048 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, an attack by the invaders took place yesterday in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times. He tried to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Grekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made one attempt to move forward in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Malinivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Vilne Pole, Privilne, Zelene Pole, Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele and towards Odradne.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two assault actions in the area of Vysokyi.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces advanced twice on the positions of our defenders near Novodriivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

One unsuccessful attempt to advance was made by the occupying forces in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, the enemy launched 19 air strikes over the past day, dropping 40 KABs in the process, and carried out 261 shellings, four of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 assault actions of the invaders," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
