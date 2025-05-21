Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

About two-thirds of the 164 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 21, showing a map of hostilities for May 10, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 116 KABs. In addition, he carried out 5,174 shellings, including 149 from rocket launcher systems, and used about 3,048 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, an attack by the invaders took place yesterday in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times. He tried to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Grekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made one attempt to move forward in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Malinivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Vilne Pole, Privilne, Zelene Pole, Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele and towards Odradne.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two assault actions in the area of Vysokyi.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces advanced twice on the positions of our defenders near Novodriivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

One unsuccessful attempt to advance was made by the occupying forces in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, the enemy launched 19 air strikes over the past day, dropping 40 KABs in the process, and carried out 261 shellings, four of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 assault actions of the invaders," the statement said.