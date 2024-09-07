Two “Shaheds” destroyed at night in Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytsky region, 2 enemy attack drones of the "Shahed" type were destroyed at night, in the morning there were no reports of casualties or damage to property, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Tonight, during the Air Alert, our Air Defense Forces destroyed 2 enemy Shahed UAVs. The places where the wreckage fell are being identified. All relevant services are working. As of the morning, there were no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property - wrote Tyurin.

58 out of 67 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 flew in the direction of Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories, 3 were lost