Trump's War on Science: Who in the US Has Undertaken to Assess Climate Risks

Two major scientific societies in the United States have volunteered to prepare a national report on climate change and its impact on the country after the administration of US President Donald Trump "asked out" the authors of a previously presented report. This is reported by Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

The American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union said they would cooperate to produce peer-reviewed research papers assessing the current and future national impact of global climate change. As the science-based report required by law suddenly came into question, its authors were shown the door.

Former President of the Meteorological Society Anjuli Bamzi, who worked on the previous analytical document, said that one of the most important parts of the presented report is that it predicts the future for 25 and 100 years ahead.

Given this assessment, we will be better prepared for the future. We cannot be ostriches, bury our heads in the sand and hope that the cataclysms will pass us by - said Bamzi.

Climatologist from Texas Tech University Katharine Hayhoe, who is also the chief scientist of The Nature Conservancy, noted that the association of the two scientific organizations to prepare this report "is evidence of how important it is that the latest scientific data be summarized and available."

Addition

On the eve, the Trump administration informed almost 400 scientists involved in the preparation of the National Assessment of Climate Risks that they were no longer needed, and the report was criticized and sent for revision.

This report on climate risks, which is published every four to five years, is provided for by the federal law of 1990. It was to be published in 2027. According to scientists and activists, in previous years there has already been a reduction in funding for the project and optimization of offices involved in coordinating this report. This time, the analytical document was simply refused to be accepted in the White House.

Let us remind

Hanna Stjärne, Chair of the Nobel Committee, expressed concern over the increase in official US repression against leading research agencies and the reduction of funding against the background of political relations.