Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Trump's War on Science: Who in the US Has Undertaken to Assess Climate Risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Two US scientific societies will undertake a new report on climate after the previous report's authors were dismissed by the Trump administration. They will collaborate to assess the impact of climate change.

Trump's War on Science: Who in the US Has Undertaken to Assess Climate Risks

Two major scientific societies in the United States have volunteered to prepare a national report on climate change and its impact on the country after the administration of US President Donald Trump "asked out" the authors of a previously presented report. This is reported by Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

The American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union said they would cooperate to produce peer-reviewed research papers assessing the current and future national impact of global climate change. As the science-based report required by law suddenly came into question, its authors were shown the door.

Macron invites researchers from around the world to France and announces financial support19.04.25, 02:41 • 4913 views

Former President of the Meteorological Society Anjuli Bamzi, who worked on the previous analytical document, said that one of the most important parts of the presented report is that it predicts the future for 25 and 100 years ahead.

Given this assessment, we will be better prepared for the future. We cannot be ostriches, bury our heads in the sand and hope that the cataclysms will pass us by

 - said Bamzi.

Scientists urged the Trump administration to combat the threat of a bird flu pandemic29.04.25, 11:55 • 4070 views

Climatologist from Texas Tech University Katharine Hayhoe, who is also the chief scientist of The Nature Conservancy, noted that the association of the two scientific organizations to prepare this report "is evidence of how important it is that the latest scientific data be summarized and available."

Addition

On the eve, the Trump administration informed almost 400 scientists involved in the preparation of the National Assessment of Climate Risks that they were no longer needed, and the report was criticized and sent for revision.

This report on climate risks, which is published every four to five years, is provided for by the federal law of 1990. It was to be published in 2027. According to scientists and activists, in previous years there has already been a reduction in funding for the project and optimization of offices involved in coordinating this report. This time, the analytical document was simply refused to be accepted in the White House.

Let us remind

Hanna Stjärne, Chair of the Nobel Committee, expressed concern over the increase in official US repression against leading research agencies and the reduction of funding against the background of political relations.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Associated Press
Donald Trump
United States
