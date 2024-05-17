Two people were wounded in Vesele village, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military attacked people in the village of Vesele, Kherson region, using a drone, wounding two men aged 59.
The Russian army attacked people in the village of Vesele in Kherson region with a drone, there are wounded, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.
Russian military attacked people in Vesele village with a drone. Two men, both 59 years old, were injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop
According to RMA, the victims were taken to the hospital. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.
