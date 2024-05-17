Enemy attacks Kherson again: private houses damaged

russian troops attacked the central district of Kherson again. The shelling of residential areas of the city took place at night and in the morning, damaging roofs, walls and window panes. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RSA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Once again, the central district of Kherson came under attack by russian troops. The enemy attacked residential buildings at night and in the morning. As a result of the "arrivals", roofs and walls were smashed and windows were broken. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Prokudin wrote in his telegram.

In Kherson region, russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging houses, a medical facility, a shop and vehicles, killing 2 people and injuring 6.

Two civilians wounded as a result of russian shelling of Kherson residential area