Two people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy drone attack: photos

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a night enemy attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

Tonight in the city of Berezan, rescuers extinguished a fire in a private household that occurred as a result of falling UAV debris.

"Two victims were found at the scene and provided with medical assistance," the SES said in a statement.

Let us remind you

On May 23, in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds to the thigh as a result of a drone attack. A house and a car were damaged.

