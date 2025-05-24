Two people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy drone attack: photos

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 67233 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 81267 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 59935 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 74706 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 66287 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52495 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51680 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46855 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 169577 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67627 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.2m/s
56%
747mm
Popular news

Trump stated that he is "not seeking a deal" with the European Union

May 23, 07:57 PM • 3856 views

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.

May 23, 08:02 PM • 7306 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

May 23, 09:59 PM • 19017 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

May 23, 11:19 PM • 6726 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

02:43 AM • 7398 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 67233 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 169577 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 264001 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 344159 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 331000 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Vitali Klitschko

Andrii Sybiha

Kanye West

Actual places

Kyiv

Turkey

Kyiv Oblast

Europe

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 9048 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 11099 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 14987 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 24827 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 27452 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

BM-30 Smerch

Fox News

Two people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy drone attack: photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Overnight, rescuers extinguished a fire in a private house caused by falling UAV debris. Two people were injured and received medical assistance.

Two people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy drone attack: photos

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a night enemy attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

Tonight in the city of Berezan, rescuers extinguished a fire in a private household that occurred as a result of falling UAV debris.

"Two victims were found at the scene and provided with medical assistance," the SES said in a statement.

Let us remind you

On May 23, in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds to the thigh as a result of a drone attack. A house and a car were damaged.

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas 24.05.25, 01:19 • 6712 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,486.80
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,559.88