Two people died in Sumy region due to enemy shelling

In the Sumy region, two people died as a result of shelling by Russian invaders. A fire also broke out in the residential sector of one of the communities, reported the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

In the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат, two houses burned, and two more were damaged. Unfortunately, two civilians died. In the Krasnopillia community, as a result of the hit, a fire occurred in the residential sector. - the message says.

The State Emergency Service warned that due to the threat of repeated shelling, rescuers were forced to temporarily suspend operations and move to shelters.

Despite the danger, SES specialists eliminated all sources of fire and prevented further spread of the fire. - assured the State Emergency Service.

Addition

Russian troops launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the Sumy community, killing two civilians. The strike hit one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат, causing destruction of houses.

Border guards of the Sumy region record an increase in shelling using drones, whereas previously artillery prevailed. The enemy uses various types of drones, including FPV and fiber-optic drones, terrorizing the civilian population and destroying infrastructure.