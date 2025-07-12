Two people died in Sumy region due to enemy shelling

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
04:32 PM • 102 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
02:30 PM • 9682 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 36132 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 155433 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 160740 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 155544 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 103730 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 84269 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 73055 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 63210 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
34%
751mm
Popular news
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night Russian attack on the city of Lviv July 12, 08:02 AM • 12225 views
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of warJuly 12, 09:07 AM • 21748 views
July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attackJuly 12, 09:23 AM • 10434 views
Entrepreneur to be prosecuted in Dnipro for embezzling UAH 4.4 million on quad bike procurement for territorial defense forcesJuly 12, 09:33 AM • 7936 views
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine peopleJuly 12, 09:48 AM • 14572 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 155433 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 160740 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 160166 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 182849 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 215341 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time02:30 PM • 9682 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 48597 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 54003 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 93896 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 112091 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Two people died in Sumy region due to enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

In Sumy region, two people died as a result of shelling, and a fire broke out in the residential sector. In the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат (starostat), two houses burned down, and two more were damaged.

Two people died in Sumy region due to enemy shelling

In the Sumy region, two people died as a result of shelling by Russian invaders. A fire also broke out in the residential sector of one of the communities, reported the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

In the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат, two houses burned, and two more were damaged. Unfortunately, two civilians died. In the Krasnopillia community, as a result of the hit, a fire occurred in the residential sector.

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service warned that due to the threat of repeated shelling, rescuers were forced to temporarily suspend operations and move to shelters.

Despite the danger, SES specialists eliminated all sources of fire and prevented further spread of the fire.

- assured the State Emergency Service.

Addition

Russian troops launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the Sumy community, killing two civilians. The strike hit one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат, causing destruction of houses.

Border guards of the Sumy region record an increase in shelling using drones, whereas previously artillery prevailed. The enemy uses various types of drones, including FPV and fiber-optic drones, terrorizing the civilian population and destroying infrastructure.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9