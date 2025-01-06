Two outbreaks of African swine fever detected in Sumy region: what's going on

Two outbreaks of African swine fever have been reported in Sumy region. The incidents occurred in the Mykolaiv community of the Sumy district and the Nedryhailiv community of the Romny district. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

At one of the enterprises in the Mykolaiv community, 76 animals have already died. The outbreak was isolated, a place for burying the dead pigs was identified, and a 40-day quarantine was introduced. A protection zone has been established within a three-kilometer radius, where all households are being examined.

In the Nedryhailivska community, infected pigs were found near the highway. The livestock has been eliminated, and law enforcement is investigating the origin of the animals. A protection zone has also been established here, and local authorities are organizing household visits to register pigs and conduct outreach to residents.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, called on community leaders and agricultural enterprises to take active restrictive measures. Among other things, attention is being paid to educational work to warn the local population about the risks of spreading the disease.

Experts emphasize that African swine fever is dangerous only for animals and does not pose a threat to humans. However, the disease has no vaccine, and infected animals inevitably die.

Recall

Last year, 81 cases of ASF were recorded in Ukraine, including four in Sumy region.