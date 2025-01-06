Two outbreaks of African swine fever detected in Sumy region: what's going on

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57683 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149767 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128698 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136232 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172494 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110911 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165125 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104509 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132033 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130947 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45125 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100934 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103172 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149767 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182007 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130947 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132033 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134903 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152062 views
Two outbreaks of African swine fever detected in Sumy region: what's going on

Two outbreaks of African swine fever detected in Sumy region: what's going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53669 views

Outbreaks of ASF have been recorded in Mykolaiv and Nedryhailiv communities in Sumy Oblast, with 76 animals killed. Quarantine and protection zones have been introduced, and local authorities are conducting household surveys.

Two outbreaks of African swine fever have been reported in Sumy region. The incidents occurred in the Mykolaiv community of the Sumy district and the Nedryhailiv community of the Romny district. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

At one of the enterprises in the Mykolaiv community, 76 animals have already died. The outbreak was isolated, a place for burying the dead pigs was identified, and a 40-day quarantine was introduced. A protection zone has been established within a three-kilometer radius, where all households are being examined. 

In the Nedryhailivska community, infected pigs were found near the highway. The livestock has been eliminated, and law enforcement is investigating the origin of the animals. A protection zone has also been established here, and local authorities are organizing household visits to register pigs and conduct outreach to residents. 

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, called on community leaders and agricultural enterprises to take active restrictive measures. Among other things, attention is being paid to educational work to warn the local population about the risks of spreading the disease. 

Experts emphasize that African swine fever is dangerous only for animals and does not pose a threat to humans. However, the disease has no vaccine, and infected animals inevitably die. 

Recall

Last year, 81 cases of ASF were recorded in Ukraine, including four in Sumy region.

28.07.23, 14:46 • 557968 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyAgronomy news
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

