August 12, 05:43 PM • 19179 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 46920 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 37051 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 66197 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 38051 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 39357 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 107141 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98370 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96732 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 46073 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
756mm
Two out of two Russian ballistic missiles and 32 out of 49 drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Russia launched 2 ballistic missiles and 49 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 2 missiles and 32 drones.

Two out of two Russian ballistic missiles and 32 out of 49 drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 49 drones at Ukraine overnight; two ballistic missiles and 32 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 13 (from 9:00 PM on August 12), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, as well as 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of Russia.

Attack UAVs targeted Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, while missiles targeted Poltava region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 34 targets: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 17 UAV hits were recorded at 15 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems8/13/25, 8:04 AM • 572 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine