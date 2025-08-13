Two out of two Russian ballistic missiles and 32 out of 49 drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 49 drones at Ukraine overnight; two ballistic missiles and 32 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 13 (from 9:00 PM on August 12), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, as well as 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of Russia.

Attack UAVs targeted Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, while missiles targeted Poltava region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 34 targets: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 17 UAV hits were recorded at 15 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems