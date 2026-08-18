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Two MPs from "Servant of the People," Zhupanin and Shypailo, have resigned their mandates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3310 views

On August 18, two MPs from "Servant of the People," Andrii Zhupanin and Ostap Shypailo, submitted their resignations. Shypailo had previously voted for bills that drew criticism.

Two MPs from "Servant of the People," Zhupanin and Shypailo, have resigned their mandates

Two Members of the Ukrainian Parliament submitted statements resigning their mandates on Tuesday, August 18. This was reported by Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from the "European Solidarity" party, according to UNN.

Details

MP and deputy chair of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services Andrii Zhupanyn and MP Ostap Shypailo were elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the "Servant of the People" party in 2019.

According to the "Chesno" analytical movement, at the end of 2022, Shypailo voted for urban-planning reform (#5655), which was introduced in the interests of developers and diminished citizens’ influence over the reconstruction of Ukraine. Due to public opposition, as of the beginning of 2024, the president had not signed the bill.

On July 22, 2025, Shypailo voted "for" bill No. 12414, which introduced the dependence of the work of NABU and SAPO on the Prosecutor General. In fact, the bill abolished the independence of the anti-corruption bodies and turned them into bodies controlled by the authorities. 

However, following protests, the decision to abolish the independence of NABU and SAPO was subsequently withdrawn.

Additionally

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov from the position of Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara was appointed as acting head in his place.

Subsequently, protests took place in many Ukrainian cities over Fedorov’s dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha, the minister from the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko’s government.

UNN also reported that two new Members of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" faction had appeared in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriia Reznikova became MPs, replacing Denys Maslov and Vitalii Bezghin.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense and Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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