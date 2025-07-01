Two more Ukrainian teenagers successfully returned from occupation

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, two more young Ukrainians have been returned home from the temporarily occupied territory. This was reported by Dariya Zarivna, Advisor on Communications to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, one of the boys spent three years under occupation with his mother.

He refused to attend school, where teaching was permeated with Russian propaganda. They waited for liberation, but with each passing month, the situation became more dangerous - people disappeared after searches, and speaking Ukrainian was risky even at home. - said Zarivna.

Militarization by Russia of Ukrainian children is a threat to global security

The second of the returned young people, having just finished school, decided not to put up with the reality of the occupation and left for the territory of Ukraine controlled by Ukraine to start a new life and build a future in a free country.

Thanks to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, the volunteer initiative Humanity, and the organization Save Ukraine, who helped the teenagers take this step towards freedom and a better future. - Zarivna wrote.

