Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2815 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10362 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43440 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 32154 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45270 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 118177 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122650 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58336 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115363 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176379 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Two more Ukrainian teenagers successfully returned from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Thanks to the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, two Ukrainian teenagers were returned from occupation. One of the boys resisted Russian propaganda at school for three years, while the other left for the controlled territory immediately after school.

Two more Ukrainian teenagers successfully returned from occupation

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, two more young Ukrainians have been returned home from the temporarily occupied territory. This was reported by Dariya Zarivna, Advisor on Communications to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, one of the boys spent three years under occupation with his mother.

He refused to attend school, where teaching was permeated with Russian propaganda. They waited for liberation, but with each passing month, the situation became more dangerous - people disappeared after searches, and speaking Ukrainian was risky even at home.

- said Zarivna.

Militarization by Russia of Ukrainian children is a threat to global security16.06.25, 02:44 • 2819 views

The second of the returned young people, having just finished school, decided not to put up with the reality of the occupation and left for the territory of Ukraine controlled by Ukraine to start a new life and build a future in a free country.

Thanks to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, the volunteer initiative Humanity, and the organization Save Ukraine, who helped the teenagers take this step towards freedom and a better future.

- Zarivna wrote.

From Russia after the occupation: a 17-year-old Ukrainian has been returned to Kyiv25.06.25, 13:52 • 2044 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Ukraine
