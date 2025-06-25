From Russia after the occupation: a 17-year-old Ukrainian has been returned to Kyiv

$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6604 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19517 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25764 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23265 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49121 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88698 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92597 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110968 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120518 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122205 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Tags
Authors
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14515 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89583 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132360 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 135994 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 175091 views
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 31006 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39348 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52831 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127480 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 204490 views
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

From Russia after the occupation: a 17-year-old Ukrainian has been returned to Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

A seventeen-year-old boy has been returned to Ukraine as part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative after a long stay in the occupation and forced departure to Russia. The teenager, who was left alone during the war, has already reunited with his family.

From Russia after the occupation: a 17-year-old Ukrainian has been returned to Kyiv

A 17-year-old boy, who had been in occupation for a long time and was later forced to leave for Russia, has been returned to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of Daria Zarivna, Advisor on Communications to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

According to Zarivna, the return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA state initiative of the President of Ukraine.

Within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, a 17-year-old boy was returned home after a long stay in the occupation and forced departure to Russia.

– said Daria Zarivna.

She said that during the full-scale invasion, the teenager was left alone in the village, which quickly came under the control of the occupiers.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he found himself alone in a village that was very quickly captured by the occupiers. His mother and younger sister remained in the territory controlled by Ukraine, and communication with them almost disappeared.

– the advisor noted.

According to her, the boy made a difficult decision, trying to return home.

In the face of constant danger, the boy was forced to go to Russia in search of a way to return home.

– added Zarivna.

Currently, as she reported, the child is already in Ukraine and has reunited with his family.

Zarivna assured that the state will continue to work to return all Ukrainian children.

We will not stop until every Ukrainian child is safe.

 – said the advisor on communications of the Office of the President.

Currently, the family is receiving comprehensive support.

Four more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories12.06.25, 21:59 • 3750 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWar
Ukraine
