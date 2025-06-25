From Russia after the occupation: a 17-year-old Ukrainian has been returned to Kyiv

A 17-year-old boy, who had been in occupation for a long time and was later forced to leave for Russia, has been returned to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of Daria Zarivna, Advisor on Communications to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

According to Zarivna, the return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA state initiative of the President of Ukraine.

She said that during the full-scale invasion, the teenager was left alone in the village, which quickly came under the control of the occupiers.

According to her, the boy made a difficult decision, trying to return home.

Currently, as she reported, the child is already in Ukraine and has reunited with his family.

Zarivna assured that the state will continue to work to return all Ukrainian children.

We will not stop until every Ukrainian child is safe. – said the advisor on communications of the Office of the President.

Currently, the family is receiving comprehensive support.

