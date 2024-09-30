Two more arsonists of Defense Forces vehicles detained in Prykarpattia region

In Prykarpattia, law enforcement officers detained two criminals who set fire to cars of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for broadcasting Russian special services. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The defendants were a 24-year-old local resident and her 40-year-old neighbor, who were looking for quick money on the Internet. As a result, the woman was approached by a representative of the Russian Federation and offered money in exchange for cooperation.

The main targets of the enemy were military vehicles that were undergoing maintenance in Prykarpattia after completing combat missions at the front. In order not to search for and burn these vehicles herself, the defendant engaged an accomplice.

Military vehicles set on fire in Cherkasy: two city residents detained

The arsonist and his accomplice were detained in hot pursuit after setting fire to a camouflaged minibus.

During the searches, the SBU seized the detainees' cell phones, which they used to coordinate their criminal actions and communicate with the customer.

SBU investigators served to both Russian accomplices a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional damage to property by arson). The offenders are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison - the SBU summarized.

Recall

In the summer, law enforcement officers detained three people who set fire to military off-road vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Two of the suspects acted in Prykarpattia, and one in Kharkiv. They face up to 10 years in prison.