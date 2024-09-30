Two more arsonists of Defense Forces vehicles detained in Prykarpattia region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100905 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107763 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173958 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141498 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145276 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175705 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 49879 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 115110 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115110 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 69317 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 69317 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 75733 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 43615 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 43615 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173958 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173958 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191815 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191815 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143766 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139480 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139480 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156251 views
Two more arsonists of Defense Forces vehicles detained in Prykarpattia region

Two more arsonists of Defense Forces vehicles detained in Prykarpattia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15643 views

Two people who set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the orders of Russian special services were detained in Prykarpattia region. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison for intentional damage to property by arson.

In Prykarpattia, law enforcement officers detained two criminals who set fire to cars of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for broadcasting Russian special services. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The defendants were a 24-year-old local resident and her 40-year-old neighbor, who were looking for quick money on the Internet. As a result, the woman was approached by a representative of the Russian Federation and offered money in exchange for cooperation.

The main targets of the enemy were military vehicles that were undergoing maintenance in Prykarpattia after completing combat missions at the front. In order not to search for and burn these vehicles herself, the defendant engaged an accomplice.

Military vehicles set on fire in Cherkasy: two city residents detained04.09.24, 16:33 • 11640 views

The arsonist and his accomplice were detained in hot pursuit after setting fire to a camouflaged minibus.

During the searches, the SBU seized the detainees' cell phones, which they used to coordinate their criminal actions and communicate with the customer.

SBU investigators served to both Russian accomplices a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional damage to property by arson). The offenders are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison

- the SBU summarized. 

Recall

In the summer, law enforcement officers detained three people who set fire to military off-road vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Two of the suspects acted in Prykarpattia, and one in Kharkiv. They face up to 10 years in prison.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

