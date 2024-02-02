Two members of the Georgian Legion killed in Ukraine

Two more Georgian soldiers were killed in Ukraine. This was reported by the Georgian Legion, UNN reports.

Zura Tsiklauri and Gocha Zhvania were killed on the front lines of the Eastern Front.

They have been fighting in Ukraine as part of the Georgian Legion since 2014.

According to Novosti-Georgia, about 60 Georgian soldiers, both Georgian citizens and natives of Georgia with Ukrainian citizenship, have been killed in Ukraine since February last year.