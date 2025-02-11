Two injured in Cherkasy region due to Russian attack

Cherkasy region suffered another attack by Russian troops, as a result of which two men were injured in Cherkasy district, their condition is of moderate severity, the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Both night and morning in Cherkasy region were difficult. We had numerous threats from enemy drones and missiles. According to preliminary data, 17 Russian UAVs were destroyed within the region," Taburets said.

However, according to him, it was not without consequences.

In Cherkasy district, two men were injured by debris. They were taken to the hospital. Both are in moderate condition - Taburets said.

According to him, there have been no appeals for help from the population regarding property damage. The survey of the territory is ongoing.

