Two injured in Cherkasy region due to Russian attack

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44469 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90415 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102129 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117110 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100269 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125188 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102547 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113229 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159159 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103344 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94632 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117110 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159159 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149455 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181631 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136779 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138585 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166522 views
Two injured in Cherkasy region due to Russian attack

Two injured in Cherkasy region due to Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24584 views

During the night and morning, 17 Russian drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region. Two men were injured in Cherkasy district, their condition is moderate.

Cherkasy region suffered another attack by Russian troops, as a result of which two men were injured in Cherkasy district, their condition is of moderate severity, the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Both night and morning in Cherkasy region were difficult. We had numerous threats from enemy drones and missiles. According to preliminary data, 17 Russian UAVs were destroyed within the region," Taburets said.

However, according to him, it was not without consequences.

In Cherkasy district, two men were injured by debris. They were taken to the hospital. Both are in moderate condition

- Taburets said.

According to him, there have been no appeals for help from the population regarding property damage. The survey of the territory is ongoing.

Naftogaz: Russian attack caused damage to production facilities in Poltava region11.02.25, 09:29 • 30982 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
cherkasyCherkassy

