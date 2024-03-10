Two drones shot down over Belgorod region

Russian air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

The attack was attempted at night using an aircraft-type UAV. No casualties or damage were reported.

The day before, on March 9, at least four drones were shot down over the Belgorod region. Attempts to attack were made at night, during the day and in the evening.

MP: Taganrog aircraft plant and A-50 aircraft, which was being modernized there, destroyed