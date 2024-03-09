$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16563 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52928 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41358 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208176 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187996 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220973 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155019 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371612 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

MP: Taganrog aircraft plant and A-50 aircraft, which was being modernized there, destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102468 views

Ukrainian strikes destroyed the Taganrog Aviation Plant and the A-50 aircraft undergoing modernization there.

MP: Taganrog aircraft plant and A-50 aircraft, which was being modernized there, destroyed

The Taganrog aircraft factory and the A-50 aircraft, which was being modernized there, were destroyed by the morning strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, citing his own sources, UNN reports.

Details

This information is confirmed to me by

wrote the MP in his Telegram channel.

Context

Last night, an attack by almost fifty drones was recorded in Russia. According to Russian Telegram channels, the Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, located in the city of Taganrog, Rostov region, was also attacked.

Russia announces "massive UAV attack" on Taganrog09.03.24, 02:45 • 29906 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
