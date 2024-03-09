MP: Taganrog aircraft plant and A-50 aircraft, which was being modernized there, destroyed
Ukrainian strikes destroyed the Taganrog Aviation Plant and the A-50 aircraft undergoing modernization there.
The Taganrog aircraft factory and the A-50 aircraft, which was being modernized there, were destroyed by the morning strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, citing his own sources, UNN reports.
Last night, an attack by almost fifty drones was recorded in Russia. According to Russian Telegram channels, the Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, located in the city of Taganrog, Rostov region, was also attacked.
