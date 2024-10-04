Two dogs shot dead in Bukovyna: police investigate animal cruelty

Two dogs were shot dead in the village of Chahor in Chernivtsi region. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on cruelty to animals and are conducting an investigation, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, on October 3, the police received a report from a 43-year-old resident of Chernivtsi that on September 28, in the village of Chahor, she had discovered the fact of cruelty to dogs: two men in a car fired several shots at two animals and fled the scene. The dogs died as a result of their injuries," the police said.

Police officers arrived at the scene to establish the circumstances. Law enforcers examined the area, seized CCTV footage and are currently taking other procedural measures to clarify all the circumstances and identify the persons involved in the crime.

Police investigators registered this fact in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 299 (Cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

