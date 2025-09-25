Tusk revealed what lies behind Trump's "amazing optimism" about Ukraine regaining its territories

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Donald Trump's "amazing optimism" regarding Ukraine conceals a promise of reduced US involvement and shifting responsibility for ending the war to Europe, UNN reports.

President Trump stated that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, can reclaim all its territory. This amazing optimism conceals a promise of reduced US involvement and shifting responsibility for ending the war to Europe. - Tusk wrote on the social network X.

The Polish Prime Minister emphasized that truth is better than illusion.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and reclaim all conquered territories.