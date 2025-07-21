$41.750.12
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15673 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 62545 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 67022 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144555 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143561 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99514 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63908 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159364 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 303074 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113814 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Turkey prepares for a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: probable dates announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

The next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Istanbul this week, likely on Wednesday or Thursday. Humanitarian aid, prisoner exchange, infrastructure security, and border areas will be discussed.

The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Istanbul this week. This was reported by İndependent Türkce, according to UNN.

Details

The talks could take place on Wednesday or Thursday. No clear information was provided regarding the location, time, and level of delegations for the meeting.

It is also reported that the talks may focus on humanitarian aid, prisoner exchange, infrastructure security, and security measures in border areas.

Addition

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, the parties have met from time to time with Turkey's mediation. The last meeting took place in June of this year: the parties agreed on a prisoner exchange.

At the same time, the Russians demand that Ukraine withdraw troops from the 4 regions that the Kremlin annexed in 2022 (Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson – ed.), abandon joining NATO, reduce its army, and carry out the so-called "denazification," namely – abandon decommunization and derussification.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced work on another prisoner exchange with Russia. This is a continuation of the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
