The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Istanbul this week. This was reported by İndependent Türkce, according to UNN.

The talks could take place on Wednesday or Thursday. No clear information was provided regarding the location, time, and level of delegations for the meeting.

It is also reported that the talks may focus on humanitarian aid, prisoner exchange, infrastructure security, and security measures in border areas.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, the parties have met from time to time with Turkey's mediation. The last meeting took place in June of this year: the parties agreed on a prisoner exchange.

At the same time, the Russians demand that Ukraine withdraw troops from the 4 regions that the Kremlin annexed in 2022 (Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson – ed.), abandon joining NATO, reduce its army, and carry out the so-called "denazification," namely – abandon decommunization and derussification.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced work on another prisoner exchange with Russia. This is a continuation of the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.