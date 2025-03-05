Top Trump officials backchannel with Zelensky to try to get talks back on track - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
High-ranking Trump officials held unofficial talks with Zelensky after the incident in the Oval Office.
Top Trump officials have had backchannel conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team following Friday’s Oval Office dustup, citing sources, reported the American publication CNN on the night of March 5, writes UNN.
Details
Sources reported that Trump officials emphasized the importance of stabilizing relations with the White House as soon as possible and urged the Ukrainians to resume negotiations before the president's address to Congress on Tuesday evening.
One source reported that among those who reached out to Zelensky was Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker. Following the "warning," a post on X by Zelensky quickly followed, in which he called the meeting in the Oval Office "regrettable," the publication notes.
As of Tuesday evening local time, one White House official told CNN that the rare earths agreement with Ukraine has not yet been signed.
However, a White House representative claimed that the Trump administration is confident that discussions regarding the resumption of the mineral agreement are moving in the right direction.