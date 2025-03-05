Top Trump officials backchannel with Zelensky to try to get talks back on track - CNN

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111764 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171682 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108059 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344387 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174073 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145257 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196215 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124967 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108186 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22222 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 11168 views

"You have to do something else with beautiful girls": The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of "Ingulets"

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10469 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11358 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11633 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19237 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87706 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111770 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160868 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22280 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25030 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38940 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47523 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136066 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Top Trump officials backchannel with Zelensky to try to get talks back on track - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19125 views

High-ranking Trump officials held unofficial talks with Zelensky after the incident in the Oval Office.

Top Trump officials backchannel with Zelensky to try to get talks back on track - CNN

Top Trump officials have had backchannel conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team following Friday’s Oval Office dustup, citing sources, reported the American publication CNN on the night of March 5, writes UNN.

Details

"Top Trump officials have had backchannel conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team following Friday’s Oval Office dustup," two sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.

Sources reported that Trump officials emphasized the importance of stabilizing relations with the White House as soon as possible and urged the Ukrainians to resume negotiations before the president's address to Congress on Tuesday evening.

One source reported that among those who reached out to Zelensky was Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker. Following the "warning," a post on X by Zelensky quickly followed, in which he called the meeting in the Oval Office "regrettable," the publication notes.

As of Tuesday evening local time, one White House official told CNN that the rare earths agreement with Ukraine has not yet been signed.

However, a White House representative claimed that the Trump administration is confident that discussions regarding the resumption of the mineral agreement are moving in the right direction.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
