ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20431 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39668 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110293 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111992 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116598 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148927 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89913 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 46125 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105507 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39943 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 79014 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139855 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172356 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15942 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39943 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132665 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134553 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163025 views
Actual
Trump's representative declares 'friendship' with Putin after secret trip to Moscow

Trump's representative declares 'friendship' with Putin after secret trip to Moscow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29426 views

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, spoke about the development of a “friendship” with Putin. The statement was made after a secret trip to Moscow to release American citizen Mark Fogel.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, said he had “developed a friendship” with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Steve Witkoff made this remark while discussing last week's remarkable overnight trip to Moscow to secure the release of US citizen Mark Vogel.

The man who has become Donald Trump's top geopolitical agent says he has become “friends” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shortly after the US election, Steve Witkoff was appointed as Mr. Trump's representative in the Middle East, but since then he has been involved in negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Vitkoff commented on his relationship with Putin at an investment forum in Miami hosted by Saudi Arabia, where he discussed his remarkable overnight trip to Moscow last week to secure the release of US citizen Mark Vogel.

“I spent a lot of time with Putin. I talked to him and developed a friendship and relationship with him...,” Mr. Vitkoff said.

The secret overnight trip to bring the Pennsylvania teacher home appears to be a key moment in the dramatic shift in dynamics between the Trump administration and the Kremlin.

The details of the release and what it was about were never disclosed.

Describing the success of the deal, Mr. Vitkoff said: “First of all, I had the support of President Trump, which is a really big deal. Secondly, we have a very good relationship with the Saudis... They assured us that it was real... and so it was worth the trip for me. And so we went. And it was a wonderful trip. I spent a lot of time with President Putin, talking to him, developing a friendship, a relationship with him, and that led to Mark joining Mark. the plane...”

The role of the Saudi government is a reflection of Riyadh's extraordinary geopolitical influence.

After Mr. Witkoff's trip to Moscow, the talks in Riyadh between the United States and Russia were secured.

Speaking to Sky News on the sidelines of an investment conference and addressing President Trump's “dictatorial” comments about President Zelenskiy, Mr. Vitkoff said: “I think I agree with President Trump, he has a very sharp sense of what needs to be done to create a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“I follow his example and believe in what he has to say.

He added: “I think it brings... the president has an amazing ability to know how to bring people together, and this is a start.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
riyadhRiyadh
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Trump's representative declares 'friendship' with Putin after secret trip to Moscow | УНН