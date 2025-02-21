Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, said he had “developed a friendship” with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Steve Witkoff made this remark while discussing last week's remarkable overnight trip to Moscow to secure the release of US citizen Mark Vogel.

The man who has become Donald Trump's top geopolitical agent says he has become “friends” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shortly after the US election, Steve Witkoff was appointed as Mr. Trump's representative in the Middle East, but since then he has been involved in negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Vitkoff commented on his relationship with Putin at an investment forum in Miami hosted by Saudi Arabia, where he discussed his remarkable overnight trip to Moscow last week to secure the release of US citizen Mark Vogel.

“I spent a lot of time with Putin. I talked to him and developed a friendship and relationship with him...,” Mr. Vitkoff said.

The secret overnight trip to bring the Pennsylvania teacher home appears to be a key moment in the dramatic shift in dynamics between the Trump administration and the Kremlin.

The details of the release and what it was about were never disclosed.

Describing the success of the deal, Mr. Vitkoff said: “First of all, I had the support of President Trump, which is a really big deal. Secondly, we have a very good relationship with the Saudis... They assured us that it was real... and so it was worth the trip for me. And so we went. And it was a wonderful trip. I spent a lot of time with President Putin, talking to him, developing a friendship, a relationship with him, and that led to Mark joining Mark. the plane...”

The role of the Saudi government is a reflection of Riyadh's extraordinary geopolitical influence.

After Mr. Witkoff's trip to Moscow, the talks in Riyadh between the United States and Russia were secured.

Speaking to Sky News on the sidelines of an investment conference and addressing President Trump's “dictatorial” comments about President Zelenskiy, Mr. Vitkoff said: “I think I agree with President Trump, he has a very sharp sense of what needs to be done to create a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“I follow his example and believe in what he has to say.

He added: “I think it brings... the president has an amazing ability to know how to bring people together, and this is a start.