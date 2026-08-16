Trump's envoys to the Middle East will press for a peace plan for Gaza

Envoys of U.S. leader Donald Trump will meet in Cairo on Sunday with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators, attempting to advance the U.S. president’s peace plan for Gaza, even as Israel continued airstrikes on the enclave. Reuters writes this, citing a diplomatic source, reports UNN.

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According to the diplomat, representatives of Hamas were present at some of the meetings between the mediators, as well as with Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Nikolay Mladenov, Trump’s envoy to the Board of Peace for Gaza.

A senior Israeli official said that Kushner and Mladenov were due to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. On August 9, Netanyahu called Trump’s latest roadmap for peace in Gaza “unacceptable.”

Netanyahu rejected Trump's peace plan for Gaza and set his own conditions