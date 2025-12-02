$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22382 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22652 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17332 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18932 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52169 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49667 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59389 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50153 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45843 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump's envoy and US President's son-in-law arrived at the Kremlin for talks with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. The talks will discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Trump's special envoy will present a new version of the plan to the Russian side.

Trump's envoy and US President's son-in-law arrived at the Kremlin for talks with Putin

US President Lonalda Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Russian media reported, UNN writes.

Details

It is stated that the negotiations will discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, and Trump's special envoy is expected to hand over to the Russian side a new version of the plan for achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The Kremlin press service, as indicated, called the initial US plan "a very good basis" for peace discussions.

Witkoff and Kushner were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant for lunch before meeting with Putin.02.12.25, 16:02 • 2448 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine