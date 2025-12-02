Trump's envoy and US President's son-in-law arrived at the Kremlin for talks with Putin

US President Lonalda Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Russian media reported, UNN writes.

It is stated that the negotiations will discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, and Trump's special envoy is expected to hand over to the Russian side a new version of the plan for achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The Kremlin press service, as indicated, called the initial US plan "a very good basis" for peace discussions.

Witkoff and Kushner were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant for lunch before meeting with Putin.