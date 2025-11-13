Trump's childhood home for sale for $2.3 million

The childhood home of US President Donald Trump in Queens, USA, has been put up for sale for $2.3 million after a major renovation, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

Details

More than 385 km from the White House, "there is a charming Tudor-style residence that boasts a huge political legacy: it once served as the childhood home of US President Donald Trump himself," the publication writes.

This picturesque house, as noted, was built by Trump's father, developer Fred Trump, in 1940 and served as the family's primary residence until the future president was 4 years old.

Despite its impressive heritage, the house has fallen into disrepair in recent years, the publication writes. According to reports, when the house was put up for sale in 2019, it was overrun by wild cats.

As a result, in March 2025, the house was sold at a steep discount when developer Tommy Lin purchased it for just $835,000.

Lin then began a massive renovation of the house to make it "great again," leaving the interior space virtually unrecognizable in just a few months, before putting it up for sale on November 7 for $2.3 million, almost three times the price he paid earlier this year.

A clear sign of public interest in the house was that it quickly topped the list of the week's most popular homes, generating a frenzy of interest among buyers, the publication notes.

