Trump's childhood home for sale for $2.3 million

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
11:45 AM • 5044 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25737 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23582 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28598 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31923 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32189 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27724 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21518 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55279 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78921 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19913 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21140 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 18139 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11893 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23902 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25752 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23961 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21198 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92918 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111631 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Lithuania
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48273 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48652 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38915 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77546 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77350 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild

Trump's childhood home for sale for $2.3 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

The childhood home of US President Donald Trump in Queens has been put up for sale for $2.3 million. Developer Tommy Lin bought it for $835,000 in March 2025 and carried out extensive renovations.

Trump's childhood home for sale for $2.3 million

The childhood home of US President Donald Trump in Queens, USA, has been put up for sale for $2.3 million after a major renovation, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

Details

More than 385 km from the White House, "there is a charming Tudor-style residence that boasts a huge political legacy: it once served as the childhood home of US President Donald Trump himself," the publication writes.

This picturesque house, as noted, was built by Trump's father, developer Fred Trump, in 1940 and served as the family's primary residence until the future president was 4 years old.

Despite its impressive heritage, the house has fallen into disrepair in recent years, the publication writes. According to reports, when the house was put up for sale in 2019, it was overrun by wild cats.

As a result, in March 2025, the house was sold at a steep discount when developer Tommy Lin purchased it for just $835,000.

Lin then began a massive renovation of the house to make it "great again," leaving the interior space virtually unrecognizable in just a few months, before putting it up for sale on November 7 for $2.3 million, almost three times the price he paid earlier this year.

A clear sign of public interest in the house was that it quickly topped the list of the week's most popular homes, generating a frenzy of interest among buyers, the publication notes.

The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record29.10.25, 08:46 • 86778 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Animals
US Elections
White House
Donald Trump
United States