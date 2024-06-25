Trump's campaign claims former president tortured in prison while taking photos

Former US President Donald Trump, who is facing several criminal charges, was "tortured" while being photographed at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia last year, according to a fundraising email from his campaign headquarters. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that the letter with this information was sent in May.

I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail and took my picture. So guess what? I put it on a mug for the whole world to see the statement said.

Context

In August 2023, Trump was indicted for the fourth time that year, in an attempt to undo his defeat in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He pleaded not guilty. On August 22, the presidential candidate arrived at the Fulton County Jail, where he underwent pre-trial procedures.

