Trump calls for election participation, avoiding discussion of abortion

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6014 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 101195 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111264 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126779 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193135 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235959 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145025 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369616 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182058 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149696 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 101195 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 93149 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 111264 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106849 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126779 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3494 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6652 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12762 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14311 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18206 views
Trump calls for election participation, avoiding discussion of abortion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103544 views

Donald Trump called for election participation, but in his speech to conservative Christian activists avoided active discussion of federal rules governing abortion by supporting states ' rights to remove restrictions on abortion.

Trump calls for election participation, avoiding discussion of abortion

Donald Trump, in his speech to conservative Christian activists, called for participation in the election, but almost did not dwell on the topic of abortion, which is important for this group. He supported the right of states to address abortion restrictions, avoiding active discussion of federal regulations. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Donald Trump called on religious supporters to take part in the election during his speech to conservative Christian activists in Washington. However, he only briefly mentioned the politically sensitive topic of abortion, which is central to this group. Trump reiterated his position that the issue of abortion restrictions should be resolved at the level of each state at the will of voters.

The former president has previously expressed outrage over possible Republican electoral defeats over too strict a stance on abortion rights. Views on this topic have become particularly relevant after the party's unclear results in the 2022 congressional elections.

Trump offers residence permit for international students who have completed their studies in the United States21.06.24, 10:33 • 17862 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
