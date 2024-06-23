Trump calls for election participation, avoiding discussion of abortion

Donald Trump, in his speech to conservative Christian activists, called for participation in the election, but almost did not dwell on the topic of abortion, which is important for this group. He supported the right of states to address abortion restrictions, avoiding active discussion of federal regulations. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Donald Trump called on religious supporters to take part in the election during his speech to conservative Christian activists in Washington. However, he only briefly mentioned the politically sensitive topic of abortion, which is central to this group. Trump reiterated his position that the issue of abortion restrictions should be resolved at the level of each state at the will of voters.

The former president has previously expressed outrage over possible Republican electoral defeats over too strict a stance on abortion rights. Views on this topic have become particularly relevant after the party's unclear results in the 2022 congressional elections.

