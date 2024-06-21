Trump offers residence permit for international students who have completed their studies in the United States

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that students who graduate from US colleges should receive a green card. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in a podcast published on Thursday suggested that the United States" automatically " grant permanent residence permits to foreign graduates of the country's universities.

"They must automatically receive a green card as part of their diploma to be able to stay in this country," Trump said in an interview with the All - In podcast published Thursday, referring to the green card, as a permanent residence permit is called.

Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelensky

It is unclear whether Trump was referring to all foreigners, including those who arrived in the United States illegally or expired their visas, or only those with student visas, Reuters notes.

When asked for comment, Trump's representatives said that only after ".. the verification process.."the most qualified graduates who can make a significant contribution to America" will be able to stay.

Ukraine will work with the Trump administration if he wins – Kuleba