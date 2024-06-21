Trump offers residence permit for international students who have completed their studies in the United States

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6022 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 101211 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126790 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235964 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145031 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369617 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182058 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149696 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 101227 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 93176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 111287 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106867 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126797 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3504 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6662 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12769 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14318 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18212 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Trump offers residence permit for international students who have completed their studies in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17862 views

Trump has proposed automatically granting permanent residence permits to international students who have graduated from US universities.

Trump offers residence permit for international students who have completed their studies in the United States

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that students who graduate from US colleges should receive a green card. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in a podcast published on Thursday suggested that the United States" automatically " grant permanent residence permits to foreign graduates of the country's universities.

"They must automatically receive a green card as part of their diploma to be able to stay in this country," Trump said in an interview with the All - In podcast published Thursday, referring to the green card, as a permanent residence permit is called.

Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelensky16.06.24, 12:14 • 34535 views

It is unclear whether Trump was referring to all foreigners, including those who arrived in the United States illegally or expired their visas, or only those with student visas, Reuters notes.

When asked for comment, Trump's representatives said that only after ".. the verification process.."the most qualified graduates who can make a significant contribution to America" will be able to stay.

Ukraine will work with the Trump administration if he wins – Kuleba19.06.24, 19:57 • 27421 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Republican Party (United States)
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41