Ukraine will work with the administration of Donald Trump if he wins the election. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the host of the BBC Hard Talk Program Stephen Sakura, reports UNN.

Stephen Sakur asked if Ukraine is building "bridges" with Donald Trump and European populists like Marine Le Pen, who may soon come to power and oppose continuing aid to Ukraine.

"We will respect the choice of the American people, we will work with the Trump administration if he wins," Kuleba said.

He recalled how in the spring, Trump initially opposed the additional aid package to Ukraine, but in the end did not oppose it and Congress approved an additional 6 60 billion in aid.

The head of Ukrainian Diplomacy noted that "bridges" are being built with all political forces in other countries, with one caveat "that they openly and unconditionally do not speak according to Putin's narratives.

He recalled that in the Netherlands, the party that opposed military assistance to Ukraine also won the election, but the future coalition in this country decided to continue supporting Ukraine.

"Everyone complained that the Netherlands would turn its back on Ukraine, but this did not happen, a new coalition was formed and support for Ukraine was once again confirmed in the coalition agreement. Pessimism is an irresponsible thing for a minister whose country is at war," Kuleba said.

US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump at a speech in Detroit, criticizing the current head of the White House Joe Biden, also mentioned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, calling him "the greatest seller in history.

