Ukraine will work with the Trump administration if he wins – Kuleba

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 5238 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18923 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151463 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163313 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213025 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247176 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153146 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371139 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183589 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Ukraine will work with the Trump administration if he wins – Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27421 views

Ukraine will cooperate with the Trump administration if it wins the election, respecting the choice of the American people, despite Trump's initial disagreement with the aid package to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Ukraine will work with the Trump administration if he wins – Kuleba

Ukraine will work with the administration of Donald Trump if he wins the election. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the host of the BBC Hard Talk Program Stephen Sakura, reports UNN.

Stephen Sakur asked if Ukraine is building "bridges" with Donald Trump and European populists like Marine Le Pen, who may soon come to power and oppose continuing aid to Ukraine.

"We will respect the choice of the American people, we will work with the Trump administration if he wins," Kuleba said.

He recalled how in the spring, Trump initially opposed the additional aid package to Ukraine, but in the end did not oppose it and Congress approved an additional 6 60 billion in aid.

The head of Ukrainian Diplomacy noted that "bridges" are being built with all political forces in other countries, with one caveat "that they openly and unconditionally do not speak according to Putin's narratives.

He recalled that in the Netherlands, the party that opposed military assistance to Ukraine also won the election, but the future coalition in this country decided to continue supporting Ukraine.

"Everyone complained that the Netherlands would turn its back on Ukraine, but this did not happen, a new coalition was formed and support for Ukraine was once again confirmed in the coalition agreement. Pessimism is an irresponsible thing for a minister whose country is at war," Kuleba said.

Addition

US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump at a speech in Detroit, criticizing the current head of the White House Joe Biden, also mentioned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, calling him "the greatest seller in history.

UNN reportedthat Donald Trump criticized US aid to Ukraine , proposed replacing the Income Tax with tariffs, and called on Republicans to unite during his visit to Capitol Hill.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
