Trump's ally Charlie Kirk shot in US - media reports

Donald Trump's associate and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was shot during a speech at Utah Valley University, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

According to media reports, 20 minutes after Kirk began his speech, eyewitnesses heard gunshots from an adjacent building.

... Kirk was wounded and escorted out of the building with security, and the courtyard was cleared. - the report says.

A Utah Valley University spokesperson said Kirk was the only person shot at the event.

Kirk was hosted by the Turning Point USA chapter at Utah Valley University.

The organization's website features a number of events on university campuses across the country. The University of Minnesota in Northrop described the event as "an energetic evening with a frank discussion of conservative values."