Trump's ally Charlie Kirk shot in US - media reports
Kyiv • UNN
Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building, and Kirk was the only person injured.
Donald Trump's associate and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was shot during a speech at Utah Valley University, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.
Details
According to media reports, 20 minutes after Kirk began his speech, eyewitnesses heard gunshots from an adjacent building.
... Kirk was wounded and escorted out of the building with security, and the courtyard was cleared.
A Utah Valley University spokesperson said Kirk was the only person shot at the event.
Kirk was hosted by the Turning Point USA chapter at Utah Valley University.
The organization's website features a number of events on university campuses across the country. The University of Minnesota in Northrop described the event as "an energetic evening with a frank discussion of conservative values."