Trump-Zelenskyy conversation concluded - Media

The conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has concluded. This was reported by Reuters, citing a source, according to UNN.

Additionally

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump today began a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.