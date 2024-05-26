Trump was booed at the Libertarian Party convention

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at the Libertarian Party convention on Saturday, May 25. During his speech, he offered to support his candidacy. In response, the participants of the convention booed him, Reuters writes, reports UNN.

I think you should nominate me, or at least vote for me, and then we will win together. I promise you that there will be a libertarian in my cabinet, that there will be libertarians in top positions. Or you can continue to collect your 3%. No, it's time to become winners Trump said during his speech, which was met with a mixture of applause and ridicule.

Trump said that he was “a libertarian without even trying to be one,” and he was booed once again.

Reuters points out that the appearance of a Republican candidate at the convention of another party is unusual in itself.

According to the newspaper, this is most likely an indication of how seriously his campaign takes the threat from the third candidate, Robert Kennedy Jr.

In 2020, libertarians received 1.2%, or about 1.8 million votes, in the US elections, but the outcome of this year's elections can be determined by only a few states where the difference between Trump and Biden is measured in tens of thousands of votes. That is why the support of libertarians is so important for Trump.

