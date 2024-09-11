Trump was asked if he wanted Ukraine to win its war. He dodged the question

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump twice sidestepped the question of whether he wants Ukraine to win the war waged against it by Russia during the election debate, instead simply saying that he wants the war to end, Politico reports UNN.

Details

"I want the war to stop. I want to save lives," Trump said.

At the same time, he vowed, as he has before, to solve the war before taking office by negotiating with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked again whether it was in the best interests of the U.S. for Ukraine to win the war, Trump said it was in the country's interest "to get this war finished."What I'll do is I'll speak to one, I'll speak to the other. I'll get them together," Trump said, adding that the conflict "would have never happened" if he had been president.

"The exchange between Trump, a longtime critic of aid to Kyiv, and Harris over Russia's nearly three-year invasion underscores the differences between the two candidates on Europe and Russia," the newspaper notes.

Trump also reportedly repeated the false claim that Harris was sent to negotiate with Putin and prevent Russia's war against Ukraine. "Harris, who was traveling to the Munich Security Conference a few days before Russia's invasion in February 2022, met with Zelenskiy. She has never met with Putin," the publication points out.