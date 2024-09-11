Trump vows to end war in Ukraine before taking office
Kyiv • UNN
During a televised debate, Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine before taking office if he wins the US presidency. He said he would do it quickly, even before he officially took office.
During a televised debate with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, US presidential candidate and former head of state Donald Trump again promised to end the war in Ukraine before taking office, but if he wins the November election, UNN reports.
Details
“I will do it quickly and end the war between Ukraine and Russia. If I am elected president, I will do it before I become president,” he assured ABC News.
Trump-Harris debate starts: candidates discuss economy11.09.24, 04:15 • 43023 views