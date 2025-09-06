$41.350.00
Trump was an FBI informant in the Epstein case - Johnson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

US House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Donald Trump was an FBI informant regarding Jeffrey Epstein. This came after questions about Trump's claim that the Epstein scandal is a "Democratic hoax."

Trump was an FBI informant in the Epstein case - Johnson

US House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that US President Donald Trump was an FBI informant in the case of the scandalous pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

Johnson suggested that "Donald Trump was an FBI informant regarding Jeffrey Epstein" after he was asked about Trump's repeated claims that the Epstein scandal, which is haunting his second term, is a "Democratic fabrication."

He's not saying that Epstein's actions are a fabrication. It was a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes it himself. When he first heard this rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to stop all of this 

- said Johnson.

Recall

The scandal surrounding financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a prison cell in 2019 under unexplained circumstances, has caused a wave of public outrage in the US for years. His case involves dozens of influential figures, including politicians, businessmen, and even members of royal families.

Along with Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, who, according to the investigation, helped recruit underage girls for sexual exploitation.

The current wave of interest in the so-called "Epstein files" arose after certain documents in the case were made public, but the names of key figures were censored. The public and a number of US lawmakers demand full disclosure of information, and legal disputes regarding the legality of such subpoenas have been ongoing for years.

US President Donald Trump criticized the new wave of discussion of the "Epstein files," stating that it is nothing more than a "Democratic hoax." He emphasized that the published documents on this case are already sufficient.

