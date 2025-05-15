$41.540.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump wants an end to the war in Ukraine and is open to virtually any mechanism - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

The US Secretary of State stated that Trump wants an end to the war in Ukraine. He is ready to support any mechanism for establishing a lasting peace, as the conflict has no military solution.

US President Donald Trump wants an end to the war in Ukraine and is ready to support any mechanism that will contribute to the establishment of a lasting and durable peace. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a conversation with journalists in Antalya, writes UNN.

I think today's meeting lays the groundwork for what I hope will be a very successful leaders' meeting that will take place soon,

- Rubio noted.

Details

"I also think it is obvious that the main issue of concern to everyone is what is happening with the Russian Federation and Ukraine. The President of the United States has made it clear that he wants the war to end," Rubio said.

He (Trump - ed.) is open to almost any mechanism that will help us establish a strong and lasting peace,

- the US Secretary of State stressed.

According to him, the US is convinced that the conflict has no military solution and can only be resolved through diplomatic means. 

"The sooner an agreement is reached, the fewer casualties and destruction there will be," the US Secretary of State stressed.

Addition 

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump said that the US is in a favorable position for an agreement on Ukraine, as both sides want peace. He also stressed that Putin's three-day ceasefire is progress.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
