Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

US President Donald Trump said that tomorrow at 18:00 Kyiv time he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but dodged the question of whether he would apologize to Zelenskyy for being a "dictator," UNN reports .

Details

"We're going to have a great meeting tomorrow, it's at 11 o'clock (18:00 Kyiv time - ed.). I think it's going to be great," Trump said.

At the same time, he dodged the question of whether he would apologize to Zelensky for calling the Ukrainian president a dictator.

"We have a very good relationship, I have a lot of respect. We gave them a lot of money, a lot of weapons, but they fought very bravely," Trump added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has denied that he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. He said this in the Oval Office when asked whether he still considers the Ukrainian leader a "dictator."

