Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy
Kyiv • UNN
Trump announced a scheduled meeting with Zelenskiy tomorrow at 18:00 Kyiv time. He refused to comment on his earlier remark about the “dictator” and emphasized good relations with Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump said that tomorrow at 18:00 Kyiv time he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but dodged the question of whether he would apologize to Zelenskyy for being a "dictator," UNN reports .
Details
"We're going to have a great meeting tomorrow, it's at 11 o'clock (18:00 Kyiv time - ed.). I think it's going to be great," Trump said.
At the same time, he dodged the question of whether he would apologize to Zelensky for calling the Ukrainian president a dictator.
"We have a very good relationship, I have a lot of respect. We gave them a lot of money, a lot of weapons, but they fought very bravely," Trump added.
Recall
US President Donald Trump has denied that he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. He said this in the Oval Office when asked whether he still considers the Ukrainian leader a "dictator."
Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”27.02.25, 20:40 • 37420 views