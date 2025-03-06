Trump threatens to deny protection to NATO countries that spend little on defense
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the U.S. may not defend NATO members that do not invest enough in collective defense. The administration is considering changes to Article 5 of the treaty and the redistribution of troops in Europe.
Trump has once again threatened NATO countries that "do not fulfill" their financial obligations. This was reported by Sky News, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated that Washington will not guarantee protection to those NATO members who, in his opinion, do not contribute enough to collective defense.
He emphasized that some countries continue to allocate insufficient funds and reminded that he had previously warned allies about the possible consequences of such an approach. According to him, he directly informed other leaders that in the event of a conflict, the U.S. may refuse to assist those who, in his view, do not meet their financial obligations.
