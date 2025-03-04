Trump threatened students with prison for participating in protests.
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced the cessation of funding for educational institutions that allow illegal protests. He threatens arrest and deportation for student agitators, as well as a ban on wearing masks.
US President Donald Trump threatens students that they will be imprisoned if they campaign at protests. This was stated by the American leader on his social media platform Social Truth, reports UNN.
Trump claims that any federal funding for colleges, schools, or universities that allow illegal protests will be terminated.
Agitators will be imprisoned and/or permanently deported to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter
Recall
Trump has repeatedly expressed concern about the issue of illegal migrants. Recently, he stated that the United States should worry less about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and focus more on the issue of illegal migrants.