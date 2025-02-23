Trump talks about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the United States and calls himself better than Washington

Russia's war against Ukraine affects Europe but does not affect the United States. This was stated by the head of the White House Donald Trump during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, he said, the war in Ukraine should end as soon as possible.

"People are dying, mostly young Ukrainians and Russians, and it's happening on a scale that hasn't been seen in years. I have spoken to President Putin and I hope it will all end soon," Trump said.

During his speech, he also said that he considers himself better than the first US president, George Washington.

Yesterday, Bill O'Reilly (an American journalist - ed.) said that in the first four weeks I have shown myself to be the best US president of all time. Even better than George Washington, just imagine. I love that I have surpassed George Washington. Thank you, Bill - Trump said.

Recall

Recently, White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections." According to him, the current rating of the current head of state has fallen to 4%. In turn, Zelenskyy said that this is Russian disinformation, and, unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump's statement was also sharply criticized by the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

China supports Trump's initiative to negotiate with Russia to end the war in Ukraine