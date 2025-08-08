Trump signed an executive order to include crypto assets in pension plans

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing more private investments, real estate, cryptocurrency, and other alternative assets into 401(k) retirement accounts, opening up the possibility for alternative asset managers to attract a large share of the trillions of dollars in Americans' retirement savings. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and the White House.

Details

The White House stated that excessive regulatory measures and litigation risks have prevented retirees from achieving potentially higher returns, while critics warned that these investments are inherently riskier, do not disclose the same information, and incur higher fees than traditional retirement investments.

"My administration will remove the regulatory burden and litigation risk that prevent American workers' retirement accounts from achieving the competitive returns and asset diversification needed to ensure a dignified and comfortable retirement," the order states.

The Secretary of Labor and the Securities and Exchange Commission were ordered to make it easier for investors to access alternative assets within their defined contribution retirement plans. The document did not directly require agencies to strengthen legal protections for investments, but they were ordered to clarify or possibly revise rules that could help protect the industry from litigation risks.

Trump wants to integrate cryptocurrencies into the US economy

Recall

The US Senate passed a bill regulating stablecoins, digital assets pegged to fiat currencies. It aims to create reserve rules, protect consumer rights, and ensure oversight.

Addition

Earlier, fintech expert and co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosiedka, in a comment to UNN, explained that cryptocurrency has long ceased to be perceived as a "speculative asset" and functions as part of the global macro-financial ecosystem.

She added that digital assets react with growth to positive expectations, especially when it comes to potential easing of regulatory pressure or strengthening of institutional trust. The fintech expert emphasized that crypto is an indicator of financial and political conjuncture.