Trump signed an executive order to establish the United States Space Academy

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday, August 28, establishing the U.S. Space Academy to train specialists for the space industry. Yle reports, citing Reuters, writes UNN.

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The academy will be established modeled on the U.S. Military Academy and other leading military educational institutions. Trump did not specify its location.

It is called the United States Space Academy. This is an important matter — Trump said while visiting NASA's Johnson Space Center.

According to the president, the academy will train military personnel, engineers, and civilian specialists for the U.S. Space Force and the commercial space industry.

NASA is working on a nuclear-powered spacecraft

Trump also said that NASA had begun work on the first nuclear-powered spacecraft. According to him, the vehicle is scheduled to travel to Mars in two years.

During the visit, the U.S. president also awarded the crew of the Artemis II mission, which flew around the Moon in April, the Congressional Gold Medal and spoke with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Trump to award the Artemis II crew the Congressional Gold Medal for their contribution to space exploration