Trump said the war with Iran is practically over

US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran is practically over, reports UNN with reference to CBS News.

"I think the war is practically over," the US president said in an interview with CBS News.

According to Trump, "they have no navy, no communications, no air force.

"Their missiles have been blown to pieces. Their drones are being destroyed everywhere, including drone production. If you look, they have nothing left. Militarily, nothing is left," the US president added.

CBS also asked the American leader if he had a message for Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and the president replied: "I have no message for him. None."

