Exclusive
03:56 PM • 1498 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 38141 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 30164 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 31519 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 126518 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 126945 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 55627 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 59885 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 62961 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 49947 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Trump said the US "wants to go on the offensive too," not just defend itself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

President Trump stated that the US wants to be ready for offensive actions, which is why the name "Department of War" is more appropriate. He also expressed concern about events in Ukraine and a desire to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy.

Trump said the US "wants to go on the offensive too," not just defend itself

US President Donald Trump said that the United States seeks not only to defend itself but also to be ready for offensive actions, which is why the name "Ministry of War" seems more appropriate to him, writes UNN.

"Ministry of War sounds better than Ministry of Defense. I don't just want defense. We want to be offensive too."

- said Trump.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Trump expressed concern about the further development of events in Ukraine over the next two weeks.

He also stated his desire to hold a meeting with Putin and Zelensky, but noted that many consider such a meeting fruitless.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine