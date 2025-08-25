Trump said the US "wants to go on the offensive too," not just defend itself

US President Donald Trump said that the United States seeks not only to defend itself but also to be ready for offensive actions, which is why the name "Ministry of War" seems more appropriate to him, writes UNN.

"Ministry of War sounds better than Ministry of Defense. I don't just want defense. We want to be offensive too." - said Trump.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Trump expressed concern about the further development of events in Ukraine over the next two weeks.

He also stated his desire to hold a meeting with Putin and Zelensky, but noted that many consider such a meeting fruitless.