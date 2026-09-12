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Trump said he "would very much like" to see the reunification of Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Trump said in Dublin that he wants the reunification of Ireland and considers it inevitable. In Northern Ireland, the president's words elicited a mixed reaction.

Trump said he "would very much like" to see the reunification of Ireland

US President Donald Trump said that he supports the idea of a united Ireland and believes that sooner or later Northern Ireland will join the Republic of Ireland. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

I would very much like to see it united. I think that would be wonderful. It would be a great achievement for everyone if it happened. Sooner or later, it will happen

– Trump said during a visit to Dublin.

The US president acknowledged that the United Kingdom would have its own position on the possible unification of the island, but continued to speak positively about such a prospect.

Obviously, the United Kingdom will have something to say about it. But I think it would be wonderful. How could it be bad?

– Trump said.

There has already been a reaction in Northern Ireland

The US president's statement prompted a reaction from the Democratic Unionist Party, which supports keeping Northern Ireland part of the United Kingdom.

Its leader, Gavin Robinson, emphasized that Northern Ireland's status is determined by the democratic will of its population. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement provides that the region remains part of the United Kingdom for as long as that is the wish of the majority of voters.

Meanwhile, supporters of a united Ireland welcomed Trump's words. Social Democratic and Labour Party leader Claire Hanna said that the US president had effectively spoken in favor of a united Ireland.

Trump himself later acknowledged that he understood the resonance of his words and joked that his statement would inevitably make newspaper headlines.

Trump has once again tried on the role of peacemaker and offered to "resolve" the dispute over the Falkland Islands12.09.26, 14:17 • 1556 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Donald Trump
Great Britain