Trump said he "may" call Putin: "We have to meet. We will meet with him"

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he "may" call Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

He told reporters aboard Air Force One as he departed Abu Dhabi: "We need to meet. We will meet with him."

Trump continued: "I think we will solve this issue, or maybe not, but at least we will find out. And if we don't solve it, it will be very interesting."

Addition

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he plans to meet with Putin "as soon as we can arrange it," amid trilateral talks with representatives from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey beginning this afternoon in Istanbul.

