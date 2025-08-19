Trump said he has "warm" relations with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that there is "warmth" between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and this was felt during their summit in Anchorage, Alaska, last Friday. Trump stated this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

You saw that when he got off the plane, I got off the plane, there was a certain warmth that is impossible, you know, there was a certain pleasant feeling... and that's good, not bad - said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy get along much better than he thought, and added that he had arranged a meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy.